Man found with gunshot wound in car at Richmond gas station

Richmond police say a man was shot in the back at the Exxon gas station on Laburnum Avenue and Meadowbridge Road late Tuesday.

Henrico and Richmond police responded to the scene around 11 p.m. near the city and county border to find the man in a car.

He was rushed to VCU Medical Center.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road, about a mile from where the victim was found.

Information about the man's condition was not available. There is also no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

