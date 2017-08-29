Man dies after crash on River Road in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 75-year-old South Chesterfield man died after crashing at the intersection of Matoaca Road and River Road late Monday.

Police say Harold L. Thomas was traveling south around 10:45 p.m. in a 1991 Ford F150 when he did not stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment.

He was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash and continue to investigate.

