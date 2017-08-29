NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Week of August 28

The NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 high school football poll is released every Monday during the regular season and is voted on by members of the staffs of each organization.More >>
Mike Rhoades spent three years as the head coach of Rice in Houston before returning to VCU. He says he's been in close contact with friends in the city since Hurricane Harvey hit. Rhoades still owns a house in the Houston area and says he's one of the lucky ones, as his garage flooded, while others have lost everything.
Hopewell running back Ronnie Walker verbally committed to Indiana on Monday afternoon, picking the Hoosiers over Michigan State and Virginia. He'll enroll early in January and hopes to see the field as a freshman.
John Marshall pounded George Wythe Saturday to give new head coach Phillip Sims a win in his coaching debut.
Virginia Union held it's final preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon and expects to name a starting quarterback on Sunday.
