NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Week of August 28

After the first week of the high school football season, here is the first NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 poll of 2017:

T1) Hermitage (1-0) - The Panthers opened with a splash, nipping two-time defending state champion Highland Springs, 14-9. Patrick Kane's experienced defense stepped up and the offense did just enough to get Herm the victory. @ Hermitage, 9/1

T1) Manchester (0-0) - The Lancers have yet to kick off the season, but return 46 players from last year's 11-2 team that reached the state quarterfinals. Head coach Tom Hall says on paper, this may be the best team he's ever had, but is also quick to point out that the proof will be in the performance. @ Riverbend, 9/1

3) Dinwiddie (1-0) - Billy Mills and company wasted no time picking back up. The Generals rolled to a 70-0 win over Denbigh on Friday night, It's the second straight year they've put up 70 points in a game. They also did it in 2013, so the last two times they've put up at least 70 in a game, they've gone to the state championship game that season. vs. Smithfield, 9/1

4) L.C. Bird (1-0) - Tony Nicely's first win as L.C. Bird's head coach came in typical Skyhawk fashion: a strong running game and a brick wall defense. Bird topped Meadowbrook, 33-7, last Thursday night. Now it's on to the Battle of Chester, where the Skyhawks have beaten Thomas Dale in 13 straight regular season match-ups. @ Thomas Dale, 9/1

5) Thomas Dale (1-0) - The Knights picked up a loud opening win on Friday night, rolling past Cosby, 45-0, and doing so on the strength of its "Dark Zone" defense and a strong rushing attack. Sophomore Chris Tyree rushed for 197 yards on just eight carries, while the defense allowed just 81 total yards of offense to the Titans. vs. L.C. Bird, 9/1

6) Highland Springs (1-0) - As it did two years ago, Highland Springs dropped its season opener to Hermitage, but don't look too much into it. The Springers are replacing many key pieces to the puzzle, and still nearly beat arguably the area's best team that boasted a strong returning defense. vs. Woodside, 9/1

7) Monacan (1-0) - Syour Fludd and Korey Bridy supplied the offense for the Chiefs, who topped Hanover, 26-14, to open things up. Bridy scored four total touchdowns and Monacan opened up a 20-0 first quarter lead, never looking back. vs. Glen Allen, 8/31

8) Lee-Davis (0-0) - The Confederates have yet to kick off their 2017 season, but are coming off an 8-3 season and two straight postseason appearances. @ Mills Godwin, 8/31

9) Douglas Freeman (1-0) - A 41-21 win over Midlothian kicked off the Rebels' 2017 campaign, and the offense looked good. Freeman scored 28 points in the second quarter alone. Quarterback Jack Pollard, running back Korry Cooper, and Liam Simpson at receiver paced the Rebels to the opening victory. @ James River, 9/1

10) Hopewell (0-1) - The Blue Devils' season couldn't have opened better during their first game, as Ronnie Walker darted for a 79 yard touchdown rush on the first play from scrimmage. Walker would score again, but other than that, the Hopewell offense was shut down, falling to I.C. Norcom, 18-14. @ Tabb, 8/31

11) Varina (0-0) - The Blue Devils started to climb back last year, going 5-5 in the regular season and making the playoffs, and now Stu Brown hopes his team can get back to the glory days of the 2000's. 17 returning starters grace Varina's 2017 roster. vs. Meadowbrook, 8/31

12) Goochland (1-0) - The Bulldogs rolled to a 45-14 victory over Thomas Jefferson on Friday, led by Jasper Carter's 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Goochland is seeking its 14th straight playoff appearance and has won two state championships since 2006. vs. Fork Union, 9/1

***Also receiving votes: Henrico, Benedictine, Collegiate

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.