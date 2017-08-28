Richmond, Sam Houston State game rescheduled for Friday

The match-up of FCS heavyweights postponed by Hurricane Harvey will happen after all, as Richmond and Sam Houston State will square off on the gridiron on Friday.

The Spiders will still travel to Texas, but this game will be played in Waco on the campus of Baylor University. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 31 and then was rescheduled for Sunday, Aug 27 on Sam Houston's home turf, but the game was moved for a good reason. The city of Huntsville, Tex. has received 20 inches of rain.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the floods,” Interim Athletic Director David Walsh said. “We want to thank the Sam Houston State staff for working together to find a solution. We’re excited about the opportunity to start our season against one of the top teams in the country."

The Bearkats are ranked third among FCS teams, and the Spiders are ranked seventh. Television coverage for the game is still being worked out for Friday's game, but the kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern time.

