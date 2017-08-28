BBB issues warning about charity scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Virginia issued a warning about crooks scheming to cash in on people wanting to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The need for help is great, but bogus charities always pop up and play on people's emotions. The BBB says to donate to organizations you already know.

"There are so many organizations that look on the surface as if they're great operations, but in fact, they're really flim-flam artists, and the money goes into somebody's pocket," said Barry N. Moore, President of the Better Business Bureau.

"The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and some of these other organizations. Give money them. They're down there right now, and they will be there for the next month," said Moore.

Moore says to be careful when considering crowdfunding, and you can check out a charity and see additional tips by clicking here.

