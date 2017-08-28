9-year-old pedestrian injured in Caroline crash

A nine-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash in Caroline County on Monday evening.

The crash happened in the 10200 block of Fredericksburg Turnpike at 5:14 p.m.

State police say she was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck that was heading southbound on Fredericksburg Turnpike. The truck stopped and stayed at the scene.

The nine-year-old was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, while the pickup truck driver was not injured. State police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

