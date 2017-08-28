VA man develops app to send 'missions' to drone pilots

A Virginia man developed an app to send "missions" to drone pilots to help first responders during disasters. He is currently working for FAA clearance for Hurricane Harvey.

Pilots, based on their qualifications, would accept missions and fly in to conduct search and survey efforts.

