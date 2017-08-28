IRS gives tax relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in certain parts of TX

Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Chesterfield police have secured arrest warrants in connection with a grand larceny that happened in a neighborhood on Monday evening.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
