IRS gives tax relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in certain parts of TX

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is giving a tax relief to victims of Hurricane Harvey in certain parts of Texas.

Victims have until Jan. 31, 2018 to file certain individual and business tax returns and to make tax payments, the organization said on Monday.

The tax relief also includes "an additional filing extension for taxpayers with valid extensions that run out on Oct. 16, and businesses with extensions that run out on Sept. 15."

"This has been a devastating storm, and the IRS will move quickly to provide tax relief to hurricane victims," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. "The IRS will continue to closely monitor the storm's aftermath, and we anticipate providing additional relief for other affected areas in the near future."

The IRS is offering the tax relief to areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance. The tax relief is currently eligible to victims in 18 counties, but taxpayers in counties that are added later will also receive the same filing and payment relief, the IRS said.

"The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on Aug. 23, 2017. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Jan. 31, 2018, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. This includes the Sept. 15, 2017 and Jan. 16, 2018 deadlines for making quarterly estimated tax payments. For individual tax filers, it also includes 2016 income tax returns that received a tax-filing extension until Oct. 16, 2017. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2016 returns were originally due on April 18, 2017, those payments are not eligible for this relief," the IRS said in a press release.

