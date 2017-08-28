Man dies after a shooting in Richmond's East End

Richmond police say a man has died in connection with a shooting in the city's East End.

The shooting happened at Nine Mile and Creighton roads around 5 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the middle of the road. Witnesses and officers said they heard gunshots in the area.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries around 5:30 p.m.

Brent Solomon is at the scene, and we will update you once we learn more.

