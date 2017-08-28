Baker Elementary principal: 'We're home!'

For many in our area, it's almost time for going back to school. For students and staff at Baker Elementary, it's extra special - the school has now fully recovered from a fire that shut the campus down for months.

The classroom decorations are going up and teachers like Sara Hawash are making sure everything is ready for the first day of school.

"Here at Baker, we really are a family," said Hawash. "It's like starting over brand new."

Back in March, an electrical fire shut the school down. That meant no power, heating, air and water. The second-grade wing of the school sustained the most damage.

Principal Dr. Beverly Allen-Hardy and the staff worked hard to keep their spirits up. More than 400 students and staff had to be split up among three different schools.

"We realized as a staff, our babies came for us, and so we wanted to make it very clear to our children: you know your brain is with you, no matter where you go," says Dr. Allen-Hardy.

Teachers say it was the support from the school division to the community that helped these children.

"The children were so resilient," said second-grade teacher Dr. Jocelyn Henry-Whitehead.

The community continues to be here for the children. Each child is getting a bag of school supplies. It's easing the financial burden for many families - 64 percent of the student population is living at poverty level.

"It starts everybody at the same spot," said Dr. Henry-Whitehead.

Principal Allen-Hardy has one message to Baker families: "I told them to rush here and see the beautiful school."

She says they've received plenty of donations, but if anybody wants to read to a child or mentor, Baker is always taking applications for that.

