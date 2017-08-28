Soon-to-be dad, mother, killed in Henrico shooting

An expectant mother and her boyfriend were shot and killed inside their vehicle, just doors down from their Henrico home.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police and paramedics rushed to the 1900 block of Cosby Street. They discovered three people inside a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

“When I came outside, I saw dozens of police, a car in my fence, forensics. It was a disaster,” shared one neighbor. The car came to a stop after slamming into the fence. Emergency responders were unable to save 31-year-old Lakisha Lewis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon Blowe was also inside the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital, along with another female passenger who had life-threatening injuries.

While there is no current update on her condition, police say 32-year-old Devon Blowe lost his life after being transported to VCU Medical Center.

“I don’t know what happened, how it happened…I just know my son is gone, my grandchild is gone,” expressed Nettie Blowe, Devon’s mom.

Nettie says the couple was expecting a baby boy, showing her an ultrasound just the day before the shooting took their lives. Now, she is mourning her son and unborn grandchild, while sending prayers to Lakisha and her family.

Instead of planning a baby shower, she’s forced to plan her son’s funeral.

“He’ll be greatly missed by everybody. He was very well known,” said Nettie. She added, “you would easily get along with him. He likes to play, to joke. He was a loving kind, he would give you anything, anything you’d ask for. You wouldn’t even have to ask for it, he would just offer it.”

She’s hoping those her son had helped will now help her as she’s struggling to find the finances to bury her son, as she recently had to stop working.

To help, she’s created an online fundraiser for funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/devon-blowe-burial

Nettie explains the group of friends were out watching the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Saturday and were returning home. They were gunned down just doors from where they lived.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s hard to understand…the people he knew, the people he got around with, who would actually do this, and why?” questioned Nettie, explaining her son didn’t make enemies and the shooting simply didn’t make sense to her.

Devon also leaves behind three children. “He loved them greatly,” shared Nettie.

At this time, there is no suspect information for release.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or

Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

