Richmond police seek person of interest in aggravated assault

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding those who may have information about an aggravated assault in the Fan district earlier this month.

Police say several hundred people gathered in the 1600 block of West Broad Street around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, for a protest that began at Abner Clay Park. Officers say two people were involved in a verbal confrontation.

According to officers, one of the men, who is described as a white man with dark hair, dark facial hair, and a slim build, hit the victim with an unknown object. The suspect and the group then continued marching down West Broad Street towards Allen Street.

Police say the people in the photos were near the victim and the suspect and believe they may have more information on the assault.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Major Crimes Det. M. Smith at 804-646-0744 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12