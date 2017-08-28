Dominion Energy warns customers about power outages from Tropical Storm Irma

Dominion Energy is urging customers in North Carolina and parts of Virginia to prepare for outages from Tropical Storm Irma.

"Although the storm will be less severe than Hurricane Harvey, the heavy rains and gusty winds will have a greater impact on areas with dense trees," said a spokesperson with Dominion Energy.

According to Dominion Energy, customers in North Carolina, the Hampton Roads area, and Central Virginia east of Interstate 95 should expect heavy rain and winds starting as early as Monday night and ending Wednesday morning.

Dominion Energy says they have crews in the areas that are expected to see power outages from Tropical Storm Irma.

In order to prepare for the storm, Dominion Energy is urging customers to charge mobile devices, keep water and non-perishable food on hand, and use flashlights, candles, and batteries.

Also, remember to steer clear of any downed wires and to use caution.

Customers should report downed wires by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP and report power outages by clicking here.

