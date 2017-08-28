Dominion Energy prepares for coastal storm

Dominion crews work to restore power to an area of Chesterfield early Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

Dominion Energy is urging customers in North Carolina and parts of Virginia to prepare for outages from a tropical system moving up the East Coast on Tuesday.

"Although the storm will be less severe than Hurricane Harvey, the heavy rains and gusty winds will have a greater impact on areas with dense trees," said a spokesperson with Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy customers in North Carolina, the Hampton Roads area, and Central Virginia east of Interstate 95 should expect heavy rain and winds through Wednesday morning.

The Richmond area could see 1-2 inches of rain and winds of up to 30 mph from the storm. Coastal areas could several more inches of rain with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

In order to prepare for the storm, Dominion Energy is urging customers to charge mobile devices, keep water and non-perishable food on hand, and use flashlights, candles, and batteries.

DOMINION ENERGY PREPARATION TIPS for more preparation tips from Dominion Energy

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12