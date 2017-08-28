Dominion Energy prepares for coastal storm

Dominion Energy is urging customers in North Carolina and parts of Virginia to prepare for outages from a tropical system moving up the East Coast.More >>
Richmond police say a man was shot in the back at the Exxon gas station on Laburnum Avenue and Meadowbridge Road late Tuesday.More >>
Volunteers will be in "Call 12" on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to take your donations.More >>
The match-up of FCS heavyweights postponed by Hurricane Harvey will happen after all, as Richmond and Sam Houston State will square off on the gridiron on Friday.More >>
Richmond police say a man has died in connection with a shooting in the city's East End.More >>
