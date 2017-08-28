Call 12: Viewers raised $43k for Harvey victims - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Call 12: Viewers raised $43k for Harvey victims

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

On Wednesday, NBC12 viewers raised $22,200 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, bringing the two-day total to $43,400.

However, the victims in Texas still need your help. Click here if you would like to donate online.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly