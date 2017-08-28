Call 12: Viewers raised $21K for Harvey victims; Red Cross returns to take donations Wednesday

On Tuesday, NBC12 viewers raised $21,000 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but the people in Texas still need your help.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross will be back in NBC12's "Call 12" center on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to take your donations.

Call 804-345-1212 during that time to speak with a volunteer.

The Red Cross will also take donations online: Click here to make a donation

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12