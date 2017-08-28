Call 12: Red Cross volunteers taking donations for Hurricane Har - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Call 12: Red Cross volunteers taking donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

NBC12 is teaming up with the Virginia Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers will be in "Call 12" on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to take your donations.

Call 804-345-1212 to speak with a volunteer.

