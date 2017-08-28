Central Virginia volunteers continue to head south to help Tropical Storm Harvey victims

Thirty-nine people who are part of the local Red Cross are in or en route to Southeast Texas to help the people impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

On Monday, Regional American Red Cross Communicator Jonathan McNamara flew out of RIC at 7 a.m. to cover the flood response. National spokesperson and Red Cross volunteer, Steve Hoyt, flew out at noon.

These are just a few of the hundreds of people who are volunteering through the organization across the country. These are the “helpers” in this natural disaster.

Hoyt decided at 1 p.m. on Sunday, that he wanted to help and travel down to Southeast Texas. He contacted the Red Cross dispatch, and by 4 p.m., his flight was booked. Hoyt is assigned the job when he arrives in Austin called "mass care feeding."

“I’ll be helping [with] the feeding of people in shelters,” Hoyt said. “People without power who don’t have food.”

That job could change, depending on the Red Cross's need.

It's the same story for Red Cross communications director Jonathan McNamara, who also flew out Monday to Southeast Texas.

“We have logistics, volunteers who will do mobile feeding. They'll go door to door with hot meals. We have health workers, mental health care workers,” McNamara said.

That’s why the Red Cross needs your help to continue, but they encourage financial donations over anything else.

“If you can imagine shipping items from 50 states because there are 50 states where people want to help, it’s an extremely expensive and challenging endeavor and then needs are changing on the fly,” McNamara said.

McNamara said he will be down in Southeast Texas for at least 10 days to three weeks. He is flying into San Antonio.

Hoyt will be there for two weeks and then his wife will volunteer.

Hoyt only joined the Red Cross three years ago, but it's something he's thought about for a lifetime.

“Back when I was in the Navy, my wife and I were [on] the island of Guam. We went through a soup typhoon and the Red Cross helped me back when I was in my twenties and I wanted to help the red cross ever since,” said Hoyt.

Now, he's fulfilling that dream as he embarks on a journey more than a thousand miles away, to help thousands of people, some, who have lost, everything.

“That’s my mission in life, if you will, to help people through the Red Cross,” Hoyt said.

More than 40 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated with more on alert. The Red Cross is also working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners in both Texas and Louisiana to coordinate potential response efforts.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting

redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster.

