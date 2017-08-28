VA Department of Forestry to assist in Texas

The Virginia Department of Forestry is sending 20 people to assist FEMA in Texas.

"Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc in Texas,” said State Forester of Virginia Bettina Ring. “Because of our expertise in all-hazard response, the Texas A & M Forest Service requested the assistance of the Virginia Department of Forestry.”

The crew will be leaving Abingdon at 3 p.m. Monday to drive to Houston. The team is expected to be in Texas for two weeks.

"Right now, the VDOF incident management team is slated to coordinate resource staging areas across a multi-county area," said VDOF Director of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. "These areas will supply water, ice and MREs (meals ready to eat) throughout the affected region of Texas."

