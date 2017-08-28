Police ID woman killed by vehicle at crosswalk in Richmond

Richmond Police have identified the woman who died after being struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk on North 8th Street near Broad Street.

The victim, 64-year-old Naomi S. Benoit, died on Saturday after she was hit around 1 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Benoit was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle heading south on North 8th Street that was making a left turn.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old De’Jon L. Hicks, said he did not see the victim. He has been charged with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, and police say additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

