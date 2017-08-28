VA Red Cross assisting Hurricane Harvey victims

The Red Cross has deployed numerous teams to Texas. (Source: Red Cross)

Dozens of Red Cross volunteers from Virginia are in southeast Texas helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

NBC12 is teaming up with the Red Cross on Tuesday by opening its Call 12 lines to take donations. Those lines will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can call (804) 345-1212 during that time to make a donation.

You can also donate to the Red Cross at redcross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

Donations of $10 can also be made by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Your money will go toward food, shelter, relief supplies, recovery planning and more.

The Red Cross also encourages you to donate blood. Click here to find a blood drive or donation center near you.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO HELP:

