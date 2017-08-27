Residents sound off at Department of Justice forum in Charlottesville

Richmond Police are looking for the people who poured pine tar on the J.E.B Stuart Monument early Saturday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Dozens of Red Cross volunteers from Virginia are in southeast Texas helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
