Henrico Police investigate homicide in Highland Springs

By Heather Riekers, Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police say they're investigating a homicide, after two people were shot Sunday morning in Highland Springs.

Officers say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 1900 block of Cosby Street.

We're told two adults were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Police aren't releasing suspect information at this time.

If you have tips that could help police, give Crime Stoppers a call at 780-1000.

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:41 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:41:42 GMT
