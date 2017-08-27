Homicide victims identified in Highland Springs shooting

Two people found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Highland Springs area of Henrico on Sunday have been identified.

Police say they responded to a call just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Cosby Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found three people in a vehicle who had been shot.

Lakisha L. Lewis, 31, of Richmond, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Devon L. Blowe, 32, of Richmond, was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died.

Another male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12