Man wanted in connection to beating during Charlottesville violence

The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a Georgia man wanted for malicious wounding in the Aug. 12 protests.More >>
The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a Georgia man wanted for malicious wounding in the Aug. 12 protests.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating, after 2 cans of pine tar were thrown on the base of the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue. The statue of the Confederate general stands at the intersection of Lombardy Street and Monument Avenue. Officers say they were patrolling the area, when they were notified about the vandalism around 7 a.m., Saturday. Police say crews with the Department of Public Works are cleaning up the tar, and it should be cleared up by the end of the day. Office...More >>
Richmond Police are investigating, after 2 cans of pine tar were thrown on the base of the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue. The statue of the Confederate general stands at the intersection of Lombardy Street and Monument Avenue. Officers say they were patrolling the area, when they were notified about the vandalism around 7 a.m., Saturday. Police say crews with the Department of Public Works are cleaning up the tar, and it should be cleared up by the end of the day. Office...More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>