Man wanted in connection to beating during Charlottesville violence

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Alex Ramos (Source: Charlottesville Police)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a Georgia man wanted for malicious wounding in the Aug. 12 protests. 

Police say 33-year-old Alex Ramos, of Marietta, Georgia, is wanted in the incident that happened in the 500 block of East Market Street.

NBC29 in Charlottesville reports Deandre Harris was beaten in the incident in the Market Street Garage after the Unite the Right rally. 

Police say 18-year-old Daniel Borden is also charged in connection with the assault. He was arrested Friday in Cincinnati. 

On Saturday, 52-year-old Richard Preston was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during the Aug. 12 violence. Police say the incident happened in the 100 block of West Market Street. 

Preston was arrested in Towson, Maryland.

