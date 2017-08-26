Hurricane Harvey downgraded to tropical storm

All eyes are Hurricane Harvey as we continue to track it after landfall as the hurricane moves slowly Northwest.

As of 12:45 p.m., Harvey is now a tropical storm with max sustained winds of 70 mph, moving to the North/Northwest at 2mph, located 45 miles West/Northwest of Victoria.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Harvey remains a category 1 hurricane with max sustained winds of 75 mph. The center of the storm is about 25 miles West of Victoria, and Harvey has slowed down immensely, only moving at about 2 miles per hour to the North.

Torrential rains are expected to continue across parts of Texas for a few more days.

As of 5 a.m, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Harvey to a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It is still moving slowly northwest at 6 mph.

As of 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. Sustained winds was at a maximum of 100 mph. The storm is moving Northwest at 6 mph.

Because Harvey is moving so slowly, this could potentially be a multi-day event for South and Central Texas bringing quite a bit of rain as well as tropical storm-force winds. The models are fluctuating with how much rain we will actually see, but flood precautions need to be taken.

Early Saturday morning, a tornado watch was issued for Brazos and Burleson counties.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, Harvey was a dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum wind speeds of 130 mph. The outer-most rain bands associated with Harvey are already moving over the Texas coast, and conditions will continue to go downhill as we head into the weekend.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast last night around 10 pm. It is currently a category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Major impacts are still expected from South Texas and inland, including parts of Central Texas.

The main concern at this point is the flooding potential associated with Harvey. Forecast models are coming into agreement about a multi-day long rainfall event, stretching into early to mid week of next week. Some areas across South Texas could see upwards of 20 to 30 inches of rain, and that’s not even including the threat of storm surge.

Farther north, rainfall totals will drop off significantly. However, Central Texas will need to keep a close eye on the forecast. Some of our southern counties, including areas from Williamson County to the Brazos Valley, could see upwards of 15 inches of rain. It will all depend on how far north Hurricane Harvey pushes inland. Is there a flood threat for Central Texas? Absolutely. Everywhere south of Central Texas needs to be monitoring that flood potential, as well.

In addition to flooding rains, severe weather and tropical storm-force winds (39-73 mph) will be possible as far north as Central Texas. Power outages will be a definite possibility, so it will be important to stock up on supplies in case that happens. Tornado watches are also in effect for our far southeastern counties until 1 pm. The threat for severe weather will also need to be monitored over the next couple of days.

We will continue to bring you updates around the clock from the First Alert 25 Weather Center. Make sure you have your First Alert 25 weather app handy.

