Police investigate vandalism of J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police are investigating, after 2 cans of pine tar were thrown on the base of the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue.

The statue of the Confederate general stands at the intersection of Lombardy Street and Monument Avenue.

Officers say they were patrolling the area, when they were notified about the vandalism around 7 a.m., Saturday.

Police say crews with the Department of Public Works are cleaning up the tar, and it should be cleared up by the end of the day.

Officers say they're still investigating this incident, and currently have no suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

