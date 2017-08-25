Unexploded ordnance found at Chesterfield construction site

Chesterfield police responded to an unexploded ordnance at a construction site on Friday.

Police received a call at 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Coxendale Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found the unexploded ordnance at a construction time.

Officers do not know how many people were on site at the time, but the site has since been cleared.

Virginia State Police is helping Chesterfield police and the Exploded Ordinance Disposal team.

Coxendale Road is closed at Old Stage Road. There is no word on when the road will be open.

