Unexploded ordnance found at Chesterfield construction site

Chesterfield police responded to an unexploded ordnance at a construction site on Friday.More >>
On Saturday, neighbors will come together to help raise money for a Powhatan boy injured in a severe lawn mower accident.More >>
When the Powerball jackpot climbed to $700 million this week, Amanda Evans of Midlothian knew it was time to play.More >>
As the Chesterfield County Fair kicks off Friday, officials say inspectors are going through a three-fold process to check the rides.
Chesterfield police say the report of shots fired were unfounded.More >>
