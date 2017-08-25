Growing reaction into attorney general's opinion on war memorials

Both sides are speaking out in the ongoing debate over what to do with Confederate monuments across the Commonwealth. It comes as Attorney General Mark Herring announced Friday that he believes state law does not prevent localities from removing war memorials.

The attorney general says there are "determining factors" that go into whether he feels the law allows for localities to get rid of war memorials, like the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, but not everyone agrees.

"It strictly says you can't do that,” said Barry Isenhour of Virginia Flaggers.

For him, this is about heritage and honor.

"Robert E Lee is an example or Stonewall Jackson. They were leaders of these me,n and they represent these men going off to war and defending the Commonwealth,” Isenhour said.

He’s speaking out against Attorney General Mark Herring, who issued an opinion Friday that localities can remove or relocate a war or veterans monument as long as there are no restrictions from local government.

"It's the attorney general's opinion. It doesn’t have the weight of a court, for example. It's just his opinion. This is a way that our people, all Southern people, all Virginians grieved after the war because a lot of these men were their brothers, fathers, grandfathers who went to defend the Commonwealth in a war,” Isenhour said.

Try telling that to VCU professor Dr. Ravi Perry, who spoke out from the historic Lumpkin's Slave Jail in Richmond.

"When you look at stuff like this, this is just a plaque. Meanwhile, you drive down Monument Avenue, they have three-foot stories that are basically celebrating white racists," Perry said pointing to a slave burial ground marker.

He believes the attorney general's opinion should put localities at ease for getting rid of Confederate symbols.

"People who literally fought against the United States of America, people that did not fly the red, white and blue striped flag, those are individuals that we oddly revere in huge statues on Monument. Why don’t we revere the slaves? Why don't we revere those who stood up for freedom and justice?” Perry added.

As the debate plays out nationally, Virginia remains at the center of the spotlight following this month's violent chaos in Charlottesville.

"Respect the monuments. It's very simple,” Isenhour said.

"We can move them in private spaces - museums or private parks where people who want to go learn about that history can do so,” Perry said.

The attorney general says local governments should investigate the circumstances surrounding their monuments to determine which legal restrictions

may apply. His opinion does not create or change state law.

