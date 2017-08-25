Growing reaction into attorney general's opinion on war memorials

Both sides are speaking out in the ongoing debate over what to do with Confederate monuments across the Commonwealth.More >>
One woman was killed and another woman was injured late Thursday in a shooting near Blue Ridge Estates.
Volunteers and rescue crews from Central Virginia's Red Cross are heading to Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey.
Amidst the debate over removing Confederate statues and monuments across the state, Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion saying that localities can remove or relocate a war or veterans monument as long as there are no restrictions from local government.
Mayor Levar Stoney says he will postpone the Monument Avenue Commission meeting that was previously scheduled on Sept. 13.
