Neighbors to come together for Powhatan boy injured in lawn mower accident

The Virginia Department of Education and Petersburg City Public Schools issued a full report on the investigation into SOL testing procedures at A.P. Hill Elementary. The investigation showed that some teachers were offering help to students during the SOL test.More >>
Two firefighters received minor injuries Monday morning after an abandoned house went up in flames on Dunlap Street in Petersburg.More >>
The Petersburg fire marshal says a blaze that broke out at a home on Rome Street is suspicious in nature.More >>
Petersburg has hired Darnetta Tyus as the city's deputy manager.More >>
Hopewell police are responding to a video after outrage on social media that appears to show officers holding a man down on the ground in a parking lot. However, officials say there's more to the video than what we see.More >>
