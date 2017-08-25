Neighbors to come together for Powhatan boy injured in lawn mower accident

On Saturday, neighbors will come together to help raise money for a Powhatan boy injured in a severe lawn mower accident.

The kids zone at American Family Fitness in Midlothian will set up a lemonade stand from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to try to raise money to help the three-year-old Roan Sullivan and his family.

American Family Fitness says all the proceeds will go to the Sullivan's.

Roan was accidentally run over by a lawn mower last month.

Doctors had to amputate his toes, part of his right foot, and he now has nerve damage to his right hand.

