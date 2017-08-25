Michael Vick hired by FOX Sports as NFL studio analyst

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick has been hired by FOX Sports as an NFL studio analyst for the 2017 season.

He will be on FOX NFL Kickoff, which leads into FOX NFL Sunday.

This comes after a 13-year NFL career spanning four teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

Vick says he's done a lot of interviews during the last eight months that have helped him become more comfortable in front of the camera.

According to USA Today, he will also be making regular appearances on FS1 shows as a part of his new role.

The former quarterback began the summer as a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs.

