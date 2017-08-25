RVA Red Cross responders head to Texas ahead of Harvey

Volunteers and rescue crews from Central Virginia's Red Cross are heading to Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey. Nearly a dozen Virginians are already on the ground, and up to 40 more responders are expected to arrive over the next few days.

"We have 17 shelters prepared and open now. We do mobile meal delivery. We help with communications," said Central Virginia Red Cross CEO James Hatcher.

Red Cross responders also deliver supplies and get people hooked up with government aid services. Workers will be deployed to the Texas area for a max of two weeks, and then rotate out. They stay that long in that shift because this storm is expected to be that severe.

"Part of what the forward deployment people do, is kind of assess what we need and determine the best way to get supplies there as we need them," continued Hatcher.

There are about 3,500 Red Cross volunteers in Virginia.

