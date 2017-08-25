Mayor Stoney to postpone Monument Avenue Commission meeting

Mayor Levar Stoney says he will postpone the Monument Avenue Commission meeting that was previously scheduled on Sept. 13.

The mayor says he plans to reschedule the meeting for October.

"This decision is made in the interests of public safety, and to allow for a restructuring of the commission’s engagement with the public, promoting accessibility and constructive dialogue so more voices can be heard," said Mayor Stoney.

The commission was formed in June as Mayor Stoney called for more diversity along Monument Avenue.

He said the commission will "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard."

"It's our responsibility to set the historical record straight on Monument Avenue's Confederate statuary," Stoney said in June.

Monument Avenue is home to several Civil War-related monuments and are among the more than 15,000 markers in the U.S.

