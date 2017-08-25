Mayor Stoney to postpone Monument Avenue Commission meeting

Amidst the debate over removing Confederate statues and monuments across the state, Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion saying that localities can remove or relocate a war or veterans monument as long as there are no restrictions from local government.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney says he will postpone the Monument Avenue Commission meeting that was previously scheduled on Sept. 13.More >>
One woman was killed and another woman was injured late Thursday in a shooting near Blue Ridge Estates.
A free conference offering motivational workshops and life-skills sessions to steer Richmond youth in the right direction is happening Saturday.More >>
Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, the 12th bishop of Richmond, died on Aug. 17 at the age of 75 due to heart and kidney failure.More >>
