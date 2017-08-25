18-year-old woman killed in Dinwiddie crash

One person has died, and another person was injured in a crash that happened in Dinwiddie County on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck about 30 miles north of Richmond near Bowling Green late Thursday.
Virginia State Police have identified the two-year-old boy killed in a two-vehicle crash in King George.
A former football player at the University of Virginia has been convicted of running a $10 million fraud scheme that victimized more than 50 investors.
A North Carolina couple sought in a Nelson County shooting are now in custody.
