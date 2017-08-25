18-year-old woman killed in Dinwiddie crash

One person has died, and another person was injured in a crash that happened in Dinwiddie County on Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 5:20 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading north on White Oak Road when the driver crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2017 Hyundai heading southbound.

"The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to spin off the road in opposite directions," according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Cavalier, 18-year-old Jessica L. Fouts, of Ford, died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

