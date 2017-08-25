Leaked memo to Charlottesville newspaper highlights concerns and delays during white supremacist rally

In Charlottesville, the newspaper The Daily Progress says it has gotten a hold of a leaked, confidential memo detailing the delays, concerns, and frustrations before and after the white supremacist rally two weeks ago. That rally ended with three deaths and multiple injuries.

The violence and deaths that happened following a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville two weeks ago have outraged a community. They are demanding answers from their leaders.

Now, The Daily Progress has released a leaked, confidential memo from Mayor Mike Signer and City Council to City Manager Maurice Jones.

The memo says Jones' vacation before Aug. 12, "created a problem for planning and accountability."

The memo says there was "no initiative" from the city manager's office to move the rally from Emancipation Park.

The council also demands an explanation from Jones over the "apparent unwillingness of officers" to intervene during assaults captured on videos. An email from one city council member to Jones says she "heard reports of people begging police to intervene and being met by 'Palace Guard' stares and inaction."

The mayor also expressed frustration over not being allowed in the command center where Jones and the police chief were during the violence on Aug. 12.

Also, the memo criticized the city's communications team. It says it did not want help from a crisis PR firm and press conferences following the violence were not sufficient.

NBC12 reached out to the city manager and mayor. We have not received a comment yet.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville has hired former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy to conduct the independent review of the white supremacist's rallies that took place over the past few months. According to a Facebook post, Mayor Signer says the review take up to three months.

