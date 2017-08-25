AG Herring: State law allows removal of some monuments

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One person has died, and another person was injured in a crash that happened in Dinwiddie County on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Amidst the debate over removing Confederate statues and monuments across the state, Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion saying that localities can remove or relocate a war or veterans monument as long as there are no restrictions from local government.More >>
The five-mile backup starts at mile marker 86.5, located near Interstate 295.More >>
One woman was killed and another woman was injured late Thursday in a shooting near Blue Ridge Estates.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
