Harvey could bring 'Texas-sized' gas price hike

Hurricane Harvey is aiming for Texas, but its effects are already being felt across the country, at the pump. Wholesale gas already rose five cents from Thursday, and experts predict the price at the pump could spike up to 25 cents because of the storm.

The Gulf Coast produces a large portion of U.S. oil, and about half of our refined oil. Right now, nearly 40 oil refineries have shut down operations, protecting their infrastructure and evacuating workers. The futures market reacts to the scare, as investors get nervous about storm damage to refineries in Harvey's path.

The gas market saw a three percent rise on Thursday. Experts predict gas prices around the country could spike anywhere from five to 25 cents, depending on the severity of the storm. The good news is AAA Mid-Atlantic's Martha Meade, manager of public and government affairs, says that prices often come back down quickly after a storm event.

"When something like this happens, there's usually a dramatic spike in gas prices. It's fast, but it goes down just as fast. So what does that mean here in Virginia? All of this depends on the damage done by the storm and how quickly refineries can get back up and running," said Meade.

Currently, the average gas price in Virginia is $2.13 cents, the same on Friday as it was on Thursday. In Richmond, the average price per gallon is $2.11. However, you can expect to see that number start to creep up.

Whether or not the anticipated gas hike sticks around through Labor Day weekend, depends on the outcome of the storm. Usually. during Labor Day, gas prices start to dip as fall sets in, according to Meade.

