Conference to help motivate youth in Richmond

One woman was killed and another woman was injured late Thursday in a shooting near Blue Ridge Estates.
A free conference offering motivational workshops and life-skills sessions to steer Richmond youth in the right direction is happening Saturday.More >>
Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, the 12th bishop of Richmond, died on Aug. 17 at the age of 75 due to heart and kidney failure.More >>
The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting its annual PrepareAthon, a free event to learn more about what to do when disaster strikes, on Saturday.More >>
Richmond city officials are considering legally challenging a referendum or question on the November ballot to be voted on by residents.More >>
