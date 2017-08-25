Conference to help motivate youth in Richmond

A free conference offering motivational workshops and life-skills sessions to steer Richmond youth in the right direction is happening Saturday.

The annual Youth Impact Back to school bash is free and open to anyone. There will also be a fashion show and school supply giveaway.

Organizers hope this will cut down on the violence and inspire Richmond youth to rise above it.

Chart-topping Christian rapper Canton Jones will also drop by to perform a special concert for the youth.

The event is from noon to 7:30 p.m. at the Celebration Church in Richmond at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.

To register, call 804-307-4660.

