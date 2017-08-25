Petersburg police investigating homicide - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg police investigating homicide

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a male victim was shot to death on Spring Street at School Street. 

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday. 

The victim has not been identified, and police have not named any suspects. 

