Chesterfield man killed in Petersburg homicide; 17-year-old arrested

Petersburg police have identified the Chesterfield man who was shot to death on Spring Street.

Albert R. Freeman, 39, was shot in the 200 block of Spring Street at 3 a.m. on Friday.

A 17-year-old from Petersburg was arrested and charged for his role in the homicide. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

