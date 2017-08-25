Spiders football game in Texas postponed due to Hurricane Harvey

As Hurricane Harvey approaches landfall in Texas, the University of Richmond football game against Sam Houston State has been posted.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday in Huntsville, Texas.

"First of all our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this storm," Interim Athletic Director David Walsh said. "Given the circumstances we feel this is the best, safest decision we can make in an effort to protect the well-being of the student-athletes and staff on both sides."

A makeup date and time will be announced later.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12