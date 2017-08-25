Midlothian woman claims $200,000 Powerball prize

When the Powerball jackpot climbed to $700 million this week, Amanda Evans of Midlothian knew it was time to play.

She ventured over to the Wawa at 150 Pike View Drive in Midlothian and purchased a ticket selecting numbers using family birthdays. When she found an extra $1, she used it for Power Play, which quadruples prizes for winners.

Evans matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number, to win $50,000. Her Power Play move turned that into $200,000.

"I thought a couple of my numbers had come up," she said. "Then I did a double-take, and a triple-take."

Evans, who works as a bartender, said she and her significant other, Danny Mullaney, have no immediate plans for the winnings.

"It's surreal," she said. "I'm taking pictures to prove it!"

