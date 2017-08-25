Chippenham Hospital only Central Virginia hospital to offer newest technology in total knee replacement for a faster recovery

Sponsored Story by HCA Virginia



HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital is now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee application for use with its MAKO robotic system.

The Mako total knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako system to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako system also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.

“Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by providing each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said David Miller, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at Chippenham Hospital and OrthoVirginia. “It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”

Using a virtual 3D model, the Mako system allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan.

Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically proven GetAroundKnee, or Triathlon Total Knee System, which enabled surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy during laboratory testing.

“We are proud to be the first hospital in Central Virginia to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said Greg Lowe, CEO of Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”



About HCA Virginia: As the commonwealth’s most comprehensive provider network, HCA Virginia Health System operates 13 hospitals and 30 outpatient centers and is affiliated with 3,000 physicians. It is one of Virginia’s largest employers, provides $365 million in uncompensated care and pays $72 million in state and local taxes each year. HCA Virginia includes 6 imaging centers, 6 outpatient surgery centers, four freestanding emergency rooms, and 7 hospitals – Chippenham, Henrico Doctors’, John Randolph, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’ and Spotsylvania Regional