Are you owed $900 because of a robocall about a free cruise?

If you received a certain call about a free cruise, you may be able to make a company pay up.

Everyone hates robocalls, but if you got one that claimed you won a free cruise, it could put up to $900 in your pocket.

Resort Marketing Group just settled a class action suit that claimed it broke federal law by robocalling Americans.

That company admitted that it bought people's information from a data broker, then robocalled them, saying they'd won a free cruise on Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise lines.

A federal judge recently signed off on the settlement that allows everyone who got one of those calls to make a claim for up to $300 for each call they received on their home or cell number.

There is a $900 cap per person, though.

And there's a catch: Unlike some class action settlements, which use the honor system, your phone number must be in the robocallers' database in order to make a claim.

The firm handling the settlement has made it easy to check to see if your number is in that database. Click here for more information.

