RVA Parenting: Think 'less is more' as your kids head back to school

It’s back to school time. And as you’re getting your kids ready, one of our RVA Parenting contributors, Carissa Garabedian with Richmond Macaroni Kid, has some tough love advice that might just pay off in the long run.

She says, “It is almost that time, for some, it is already that time. A new school year means there is always time for some change. With each year, kids are older and more capable of taking on some additional things to be more independent and organized. I share this as our middle daughter starts her senior year; the time goes by quickly and soon enough, they will be off to college, a full-time job or whatever their path may be. Truth is, you aren't doing them any favors by making it so easy that they are lost when they are on their own."

Garabedian says not to pack lunches or run forgotten assignments to school. Teach them how to do laundry and banking. Because those tough love skills they learn now, might pay off once your child is on his or her own.

Here’show she explains it all >

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12