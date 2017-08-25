Chesterfield man faces second-degree murder charge in teen's death

A 20-year-old Chesterfield man faces a second-degree murder charge in an April shooting in Henrico.

Police say 16-year-old Jamaa Khalik Scott was found with gunshot wounds just after 9:30 p.m. April 11 in the 2800 block of Williamsburg Road. Scott was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Roger Craig Brown III was arrested this week and charged in the shooting. He's currently being held at Henrico County Jail.

Witnesses say they heard more than a dozen shots when the teen was gunned down.

"A whole lot of gunfire," said neighbor Dorinda Fulton in April. "Don't know where it came from, but we could hear it from the house."

