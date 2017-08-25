Magnitude 2.4 earthquake hits north of Richmond

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck about 30 miles north of Richmond near Bowling Green late Thursday.

USGS says the quake was about 3 miles south of Bowling Green and 20 miles southeast of Fredericksburg.

There have been no reports of damage.

