Magnitude 2.4 earthquake hits north of Richmond

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck about 30 miles north of Richmond near Bowling Green late Thursday.
Virginia State Police have identified the two-year-old boy killed in a two-vehicle crash in King George.
A former football player at the University of Virginia has been convicted of running a $10 million fraud scheme that victimized more than 50 investors.
A North Carolina couple sought in a Nelson County shooting are now in custody.
Following the violence and white supremacists events in Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, Governor Terry McAuliffe has signed an executive order to create the Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest.
