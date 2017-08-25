Chesterfield County Fair kicks off with focus on safety

As the Chesterfield County Fair kicks off Friday, officials say inspectors are going through a three-fold process to check the rides.

Inspectors from the county, the company managing the fair and a private inspector are all making safety checks with the rides.

The rides are also inspected every day before the fair opens.

Click here for more information about the fair, including hours of operations, vendors, rides and other family-friendly activities. The fair continues through Sept. 2.

