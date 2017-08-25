Back-to-school savings: Spend less on a laptop

Forget the pens and pencils -- your biggest buy right now could be a laptop for your student heading back to school.More >>
No more missing mail mystery. Diane Williams turned to 12 On Your Side for help getting her mail delivered to her new home.More >>
Before you break the bank buying new school clothes for your children, try out these money-saving tips.
Karen Bittner lives in a Henrico home with her elderly mother who's ailing from cancer.
Now in addition to caring for her mother, she worries about their home that she says was damaged by a paint crew that left behind a sloppy half done job.More >>
The National Retail Federation says back-to-school spending is up 10 percent this year over last year, with electronics being a big chunk of the budget for most people.More >>
