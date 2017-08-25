Back-to-school savings: Spend less on a laptop

Forget the pens and pencils -- your biggest buy right now could be a laptop for your student heading back to school.

Before you invest that kind of money in electronics, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Don't take your child with you. They may try to talk you into a top of the line model.

If your child only needs a laptop for homework and internet research, there's no reason to buy one with tons of bells and whistles.

Before you shop, get the list of specs you'll need from the school. Next, do your home work on price.

Using a price tracker such as "camel camel camel" can be a huge help. It shows you prices on Amazon items going back several months so you know a good deal with you see it.

Make sure you're also comparing prices at big box stores and office stores too. And if you're buying a laptop for college, check for student discounts.

Apple, Dell, Best Buy and others offer special discounts to college students, but you have to sign up first.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SAVINGS:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12